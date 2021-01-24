‘COVID sucks’: Patron leaves $200 tip per employee at Estes Park cafe

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven employees at an Estes Park cafe are $200 richer after a customer left a $1,400 tip on a $20 bill, equating to $200 per employee.

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe posted photos of the receipt with ‘COVID sucks’ written on it and a smiley face from the generous diner on their Facebook site.

“Thank you David for your generous gift to our staff,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “Your gift has touched many lives.”