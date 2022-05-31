SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Trade unions in the greater Shreveport area are hosting a free vaccination event Saturday in west Shreveport to do their part to prevent the rising rate of COVID-19 infections.

The Central Trades & Labor Council of Shreveport and Vicinity, AFL-CIO is hosting a VacciNation pop-up clinic at Shreveport West Center, 7288 Greenwood Rd. Suite 116.

Vaccinations will be administered by LSU Health Shreveport on Saturday, June 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. They will be providing attendees with a first or second dose of the vaccine or a first or second booster shot. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be provided.

The event will serve all ages.

Clinic one will serve children ages five through eleven. Clinic two will serve those twelve years and up.

Free transportation will be provided by iShuttle. Please call 318-347-9012 to schedule your free ride to get vaccinated.