Critical care beds, 181 surgery beds available in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says hospitalizations continue to rise.

The Delta variant is fueling the ongoing COVID surge in Louisiana. As of yesterday, Northwest Louisiana had 21 critical care beds and 181 medical surgery beds.

“The most disheartening thing is so much of this could be prevented if we were able to get people vaccinated,” said Knox Andress, the designated Regional Coordinator.

He said hospitals are seeing a high increase of COVID-19 patients that are being admitted to our hospitals then we are able to discharge.

However, every hospital has a contingency plan for capacity issues, which includes moving patients to other facilities, postponing certain procedures, and delivering care in alternative locations, such as a conference room, hospital auditorium, or even a tent outside the hospital emergency department..

Some hospitals are even seeking help from all over the U.S. like CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center, which received federal medical staff support on Monday night. Paramedics have come from states like Arkansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Virgina, Kansas, Maryland, and Georgia, to lend out a helping hand.

According to Andress, the federally deployed medical staff will be reimbursed by FEMA, or by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“There’s a huge need throughout the state for this. The resources are scarce, but we feel very blessed to have been giving the medical personnel to help us, ” said Dr. Steen Trawick, Ceo of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

Warner Thomas, the president, and CEO of Ochsner Health said Ochsner has also been deploying nurses to support in ICU, medical assistants to help nursing aides, adding “all hands are on deck to try to pull this together.”

“We’re going to have to keep people deployed until we get through the peak of the surge. If it keeps escalating, we probably will have to redeploy more people,” he said.

Sometimes the state contingency plan could also include postponing certain medical procedure and surgical cases, which leaves non-COVID-19 patients with a disadvantage.

“… and the EMS partners in the field, where they sometimes having the first contact with these patients, in the field coming in contact triaging those people,” Andress said, adding hospitals are still taking patients as they come. The wait, however, would just be a bit longer.

Andress said getting monoclonal antibody therapy is another way to preserve hospital capacity, and hospitals like Willis Knighton, CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Minden Medical Center, and other hospitals in Northwest Louisiana, have all started administering monoclonal antibody therapy, which is prescribed by the physicians for those COVID-19 patients, he said.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is said to lower the risks of hospitalizations and deaths if doctors treat these COVID-19 patients in a timely manner, which will reduce the disease progression.

Above all, the simplest way to reduce hospital capacity, is to just get vaccinated, Andress said.