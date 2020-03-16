Dangerfield-Lonestar ISD schools close March 16-20

DANGERFIELD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Dangerfield Lonestar ISD schools will be closed March 16-20.

Out of an abundance of caution and to give the staff time to plan for the many unknowns ahead, Dangerfield-Lonestar ISD Superintendent Sandra Quarles decided to close the district for the week of Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20, 2020.

During that time, the staff will work to develop plans in the event the state of Texas orders schools to close for an extended period.

In a Facebook post, Quarles said the district has been advised by the state, that should there be extended closures, a plan needs to be put in place to offer instructional services to students.

She said it is a complex matter in the rural area, as many students do not have readily available technology and internet access, adding that a plan also needs to be in place on how to offer meals to students should closures be extended.

