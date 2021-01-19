David Raines Community Health Centers still offering COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens

A COVID-19 vaccination site is slated to open in Imperial Beach, Calif. on Friday.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – David Raines Community Health Centers say Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in northwest Louisiana are still available at their centers for citizens who are 70 years old and above.

The health system announced on Wednesday, Jan 6. that they were offering coronavirus vaccinations to senior citizens in northwest Louisiana. David Raines Community Health Centers operates six community health centers and five school-based health centers in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must make an appointment by calling 318-227-3354.

“It is important that the senior citizens in our community have access to the Covid-19 vaccine,” Willie C. White III, CEO of David Raines Community Health Centers said in a released statement Tuesday.

“To accommodate our seniors, David Raines Community Health Centers has opened additional appointment times to administer our supply of the vaccines.”