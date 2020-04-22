DeSoto Parish to distribute free washable masks Thursday and Friday

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a contiuing effort to help slow the spread of Coronavirus, DeSoto Parish will distribute face masks to residents Thursday and Friday mornings

Residents may pick up face masks at four convenient drive-thru locations:

Thursday:

• Logansport High School: 8:30-10 a.m.

• North DeSoto High: 1:00-3:30 p.m.

On Friday:

• Mansfield High School: 9-11 a.m.

• Pelican School: 1-3 p.m.

DeSoto Parish deputies and staff will be at those locations to provide masks to DeSoto Parish residents as they drive through. These masks can be washed and reused. One per person, please.

The large supply of face masks were provided to DeSoto Parish and the DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by the Hanes clothing company to slow the spread of the virus.

This is part of a total donation of 2,074,000 masks that Hanes provided to all parishes throughout Louisiana for distribution to their respective parish residents. Each parish received a number of masks based on a percentage of their population.

