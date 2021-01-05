The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Despite receiving vaccine, Texas congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-Dist. 12) of Texas has tested positive for the coronavirus, despite receiving the first dose of the COVID vaccine last month.

Monday, Granger’s office said the 77-year-old Republican tested positive upon returning to Washington for the new congress and is quarantining but is “feeling great!”

Granger is the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

Although she received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine December, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. Full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.

Texas is approaching 13,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19… With another new record set  Monday with 12,961 patients statewide.

It is the seventh time in the last month that the state reported record-breaking hospitalizations… And intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss