Despite receiving vaccine, Texas congresswoman tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – U.S. Rep. Kay Granger (R-Dist. 12) of Texas has tested positive for the coronavirus, despite receiving the first dose of the COVID vaccine last month.

Monday, Granger’s office said the 77-year-old Republican tested positive upon returning to Washington for the new congress and is quarantining but is “feeling great!”

Granger is the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

Although she received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine December, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. Full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.

Texas is approaching 13,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19… With another new record set Monday with 12,961 patients statewide.

It is the seventh time in the last month that the state reported record-breaking hospitalizations… And intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full.