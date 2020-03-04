Diocese of Lafayette hands down directives to protect parishioners, priests amid Coronavirus concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Catholic Diocese in Lafayette is making temporary changes to mass, because of the concern that the cornoavirus might come to Louisiana.

“Most of the new directives, the new norms, are centered around the distribution of Holy Communion, within the context of the liturgy. Just to try to make it as safe as possible for not only the parishioners, but also the priests,” said Blue Rolfes, spokesperson for the Diocese of Lafayette.

The new directives come from Bishop Douglas Deshotel. All ministers will sanitize their hands before Holy Communion. The bishop recommends parishioners receive communion in their hands, instead of on their tongues. Priests will not offer drinking from a communal cup for communion. And, it will be up to the pastor to call for the greeting of peace, and have parishioners offer the sign in a bow of the head or a nod, to avoid physical touching.

“It will eliminate human to human, skin to skin contact. That’s the idea behind it. To make it as safe, healthwise, as possible,” said Rolfes.

We spoke to parishioners at mass at The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Lafayette.

“i think it’s a great thing. during flu season, or anytime, it’s a good thing to keep our hands to ourselves. so, i think it’s a good thing,” said Renee Kramer.

“You have to have faith in God. I have mixed feeling about that, but at the same time I understand where they’re coming from. You gotta take precautions. You don’t want anyone getting sick when they come here. It’s supposed to be a safe place, but it is what it is at the end of the day,” said Kyle Howard.