DPSO: DeSoto Parish jail visitation suspended to minimize COVID-19 spread

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In-house visitation has been suspended at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center in Mansfield due to coronavirus concerns.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jay Richardson said the suspension was done out of an abundance of caution rather than a serious outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the jail.

He said two prisoners in one of the dorms tested positive for the virus, so the decision was made to limit visitation to virtual through City Telecoin on a mobile device.

However, Richardson said, throughout the pandemic, the DeSoto Parish jail has been able to avoid multiple outbreaks of COVID-19, and though they’ve had singular cases, they’ve not had multiple case outbreaks.

The decision to limit visitation to virtual was a proactive one, made for the safety of both inmates and staff and would be lifted when it is again deemed safe, he said.