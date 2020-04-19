East Texas: Home delivered meals available for seniors affected by COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie, Cass, Morris and Titus Counties senior citizens ages 60 and older who are affected by COVID-19 are eligible for home delivered meals, according to the Area Agency on Aging.

The service was made available through funding in the amount of $276,803 that was was allocated to the Ark-Tex Area Agency on Aging for seniors residing in Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Hopkins, Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties.

The money is comes from a $16.2 million grant received by Texas from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living (ACL) to help communities provide meals for older adults.

The grant was part of the $250 million outlay authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law in March.

Seniors requesting home delivered meals should call (903) 831-7976.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.