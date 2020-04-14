Edwards moves Louisiana elections down another month in response to COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference regarding the Easter tornado and the coronavirus pandemic at the Public Safety Center in Monroe, La. on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the continuing threat of COVID-19 in Louisiana, on Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an order moving the state’s presidential primary and municipal primary elections from June to July, and July’s municipal general election to August.

The June 20, 2020 presidential primary/municipal primary election is now rescheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 11, 2020; and the July 25 municipal general election is rescheduled to be held from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on August 15, 2020.

The order was issued at the request of the Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Edwards said.

This is the second time elections have been moved in response to the pandemic that has ravaged the state. On March 13, Edwards ordered the April 4, 2020 presidential preference primary be moved to June 20, 2020, and the May 9, 2020 election be moved to July 25, 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Ardoin is asking lawmakers to approve emergency procedures for the election.

That’s according to Rep. Stephen Dwight, the AP said, who chairs the House committee that oversees elections issues. Dwight says Ardoin wants to expand early voting from one week to two weeks and allow mail-in ballots for people who’ve exhibited symptoms of the virus. Lawmakers on House and Senate committees will consider the request Wednesday.

