Live Now
Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the employee tested positive on Tuesday and is currently in home isolation.

Overton Brooks is screening veterans and staff who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Order Carry-out/Delivery

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss