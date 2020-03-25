Employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the employee tested positive on Tuesday and is currently in home isolation.

Overton Brooks is screening veterans and staff who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.