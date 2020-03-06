EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19 coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Environmental Protection Agency released a list of more than three dozen products that it says will kill coronaviruses, like COVID-19.

The list, available online, is part of the EPA’s Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance that was created in 2016 to quickly respond to viral pathogen outbreaks.

As part of the Emerging Viral Pathogen program, companies and manufacturers can submit products to the EPA for review. The data provided shows the EPA that the products are capable of fighting harder-to-kill viruses, like COVID-19. If the EPA approves the submission, the product can be advertised and listed to treat those viruses.

MORE: Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a coronavirus outbreak

In the event of an outbreak, companies with pre-approved products can make off-label claims for use against the virus, which includes social media posts.

Companies like Clorox, Sterlex, and Lysol are included in the list — among others.

“EPA strongly recommends following the product label use directions for enveloped viruses, as indicated by the approved emerging viral pathogen claim on the master label. If the directions for use for viruses/virucidal activity list different contact times or dilutions, use the longest contact time or most concentrated solution.” EPA website

According to the EPA, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they can be easily treated with the right disinfectant product if used properly. Guidelines as part of the EVP program recommend consumers using the products as directed by the company.

MORE: 31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

The list includes the name of the product, company, formulation type, and the EPA registration number. That number is listed on the product’s label and can be cross-referenced to ensure it is the exact EPA-approved product.

The list of EPA-registered disinfectant products is available online.

LATEST STORIES