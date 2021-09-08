Evening COVID vaccination event to be held Thursday in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Science Center’s COVID Strike Team will administer the COVID vaccine to people ages 12 and older from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Western Hills Baptist Church, 4153 Pines Road.

Doses of the Pfizer Vaccine will be given out. Moderna and Johnson-Johnson will be given based on supplies.

The drive is part of local leader, Derrick L. Henderson’s campaign to educate and vaccinate people in his local community and the local church.

After experiencing the loss of a number of friends and three relatives within six days, Henderson organized three drives with local pastors Marcus Ellison, Joey Ketchum and Doyle Adams.

The first drive was in August at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, and a third will be held Saturday at the second drive is on Thursday, September 9 at Western Hills B.C. and the third is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 Old Bellevue Road in Benton.

The West Shreveport Drive is an evening drive to accommodate members of the community who leave work after 4 p.m. and may have trouble being vaccinated during the workday.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out, just bring valid identification.

For more information about the drives at Western Hills Baptist Church or Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton, contact Henderson at 318-572-6337. Joey Ketchum and Doyle Adams are the pastors.