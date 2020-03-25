Exercising in isolation: An idea whose time has come

(NBC News) – The coronavirus outbreak is forcing gyms to close their brick-and-mortar locations, but that doesn’t mean exercise is canceled.



In fact, it may be more important than ever.



As millions are encouraged to stay at home, a routine that can be done within four walls is as critical for mental health as it is for physical.



“It’s just a good stress reliever,” says Duke Health exercise physiologist Brian Housle.



“All those good chemicals in our body get flowing through and reduce our anxiety,” he explains.



Health experts recommend at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day. Housle says that’s still a reasonable goal.



It can be one big workout or a couple 10-15 minute bursts throughout the day.



In lieu of fancy gym equipment, you’ll have to use what you’ve got…maybe stairs for cardio or DIY weights for strength training.



If you need additional inspiration, fitness companies and trainers are increasingly offering online workouts, many free and with new content daily.

Those can also provide a sense of community through physical activity.



