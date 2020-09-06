FBI raids Pennsylvania nursing homes; one tied to state’s worst COVID-19 outbreak

(WPXI/NBC News) Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants at Pennsylvania nursing homes Thursday.

The Department of Justice confirmed agents from the FBI, the office of inspector general for Health and Human Services, IRS-Criminal Investigation and state attorney general’s office were at Brighton Rehabilitaiton and Wellness Center in Beaver and at Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Both are owned by the same company.

They are looking into allegations of fraud and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brighton Rehab is the site of the worst COVID-19 outbreak of any nursing home in Pennsylvania. Numbers show 332 of Brighton’s residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 82 died.

