Feeding sites for Bossier/Caddo students while schools are closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the first day of schools being closed in Louisiana due to the Coronavirus and the Bossier and Caddo School Districts will still provide students meals throughout the closure.

BOSSIER

Any child who is 18 years of age or younger will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 14 feeding sites throughout the parish.

The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 16-Thursday, April 9:

Benton Elementary

Bossier Elementary

Bossier High School

Central Park Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

Elm Grove Middle

Haughton Elementary

R.V. Kerr Elementary

Meadowview Elementary

Plain Dealing High School

Plantation Park Elementary

T.O. Rusheon Middle

T. L. Rodes Elementary

Waller Elementary

CADDO

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following sites will serve as feeding sites from March 16-April 13:

Caddo Middle Magnet

Caddo Heights Elementary School

C.E. Byrd High School

Caddo Magnet High School

Captain Shreve High School

Cherokee Park Elementary School

Fair Park Middle School

Green Oaks High School

Herndon Magnet School

Jack P. Timmons Elementary School

S. Clark Elementary School

Judson Magnet School

Keithville Elementary/Middle School

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School

Northwood High School

Oak Park Elementary/Middle School

Ridgewood Middle School

Turner Elementary/Middle School

University Elementary School

Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School

Westwood Elementary School

Woodlawn High School

