Feeding sites for Bossier/Caddo students while schools are closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is the first day of schools being closed in Louisiana due to the Coronavirus and the Bossier and Caddo School Districts will still provide students meals throughout the closure.
BOSSIER
Any child who is 18 years of age or younger will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 14 feeding sites throughout the parish.
The following sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 16-Thursday, April 9:
Benton Elementary
Bossier Elementary
Bossier High School
Central Park Elementary
Elm Grove Elementary
Elm Grove Middle
Haughton Elementary
R.V. Kerr Elementary
Meadowview Elementary
Plain Dealing High School
Plantation Park Elementary
T.O. Rusheon Middle
T. L. Rodes Elementary
Waller Elementary
CADDO
Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The following sites will serve as feeding sites from March 16-April 13:
Caddo Middle Magnet
Caddo Heights Elementary School
C.E. Byrd High School
Caddo Magnet High School
Captain Shreve High School
Cherokee Park Elementary School
Fair Park Middle School
Green Oaks High School
Herndon Magnet School
Jack P. Timmons Elementary School
S. Clark Elementary School
Judson Magnet School
Keithville Elementary/Middle School
North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
Northwood High School
Oak Park Elementary/Middle School
Ridgewood Middle School
Turner Elementary/Middle School
University Elementary School
Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School
Westwood Elementary School
Woodlawn High School
