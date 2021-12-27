FEMA funds for funeral costs for COVID victims available, but largely untapped

(NBC) A federal program designed to help cover the funeral costs for people who died from COVID-19 is going largely untapped, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Families who have lost loved ones can apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a reimbursement of up to $9,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

FEMA has already paid out $1.5-billion in funeral reimbursements to 226,000 people since January of 2020.

However, the country just surpassed 800,000 COVID-related deaths.

That suggests hundreds of thousands of families who may be eligible have not yet taken advantage of the benefit.

Information and eligibility, as well as how to apply for the funds can be found here.