First coronavirus case in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish has its first coronavirus case.

In a release, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center said it has treated a patient that tested positive for Covid-19.

“Following all of our infection prevention and proactive CDC disease surveillance practices, NRMC treated and discharged home to self-quarantine a community member who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This expected outcome was based on the immediate assessment and presumptive diagnosis made by one of our local providers in an outpatient setting, who followed the State and CDC guidelines for testing. The diagnosis was confirmed today by the positive test result. During the patient’s entire stay, there was never a break in our isolation and infection prevention practices thus minimizing exposure to caregivers and patients.”

Last week NRMC cut its visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number of visitors allowed for patients is also restricted to one adult at a time. Pediatric patients will be allowed to have both parents visit at the same time. For Labor and Delivery, only the designated support person will be allowed to visit.

The NRMC staff is also asking the public to support healthcare workers by complying with Gov. Edwards’ stay at home order issued on Sunday.

