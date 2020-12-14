The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Shreveport

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to the ArkLaTex.

The first doses of the vaccine were delivered to Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport.

Health System employees, beginning with frontline healthcare providers, are expected to begin receiving injections on Monday as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there will be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, but supply will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow.

Willis-Knighton will store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra low-temp freezer. It must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Loving Living Local 600x600
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss