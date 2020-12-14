First COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to the ArkLaTex.

The first doses of the vaccine were delivered to Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport.

BREAKING: The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at the Willis-Knighton Health Center — Brad Cesak (@bradcesak) December 14, 2020

Health System employees, beginning with frontline healthcare providers, are expected to begin receiving injections on Monday as well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there will be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, but supply will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow.

Willis-Knighton will store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra low-temp freezer. It must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.