First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at four sites in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine began arriving throughout the U.S. on Monday including in Texas, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed Monday to four sites in Texas: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin’s Dell Medical School.
“We anticipate that over the next 10 days, we will vaccinate approximately 2,900 healthcare providers that are on the state tiers for priority,” Dr. Amy Young, Chief clinical officer, Dell Medical School, University of Texas Health Austin said.
“Part of the reason that this is so exciting is I think this is sort of our community and the world’s first step towards combating this virus going forward,” Young said.
The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.
According to the Texas and Human Services Commission, vaccine distribution will be on the following schedule:
Monday:
|San Antonio
|Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)
|Dallas
|Methodist Dallas Medical Center
|Austin
|UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School
|Houston
|MD Anderson Cancer Center
Tuesday:
|Amarillo
|Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo
|Corpus Christi
|Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline
|Dallas
|Parkland Hospital
|Dallas
|UT Southwestern
|Edinburg
|Doctors Hospital at Renaissance
|Edinburg
|UTHealth RGV Edinburg
|El Paso
|University Medical Center El Paso
|Fort Worth
|Texas Health Resources Medical Support
|Galveston
|University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
|Houston
|Texas Children’s Hospital Main
|Houston
|LBJ Hospital
|Houston
|CHI St. Luke’s Health
|Houston
|Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
|Houston
|Houston Methodist Hospital
|Houston
|Ben Taub General Hospital
|Lubbock
|Covenant Medical Center
|San Angelo
|Shannon Pharmacy
|Temple
|Baylor Scott and White Medical Center
|Tyler
|UT Health Science Center Tyler
