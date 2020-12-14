The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at four sites in Texas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine began arriving throughout the U.S. on Monday including in Texas, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed Monday to four sites in Texas: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin’s Dell Medical School.

“We anticipate that over the next 10 days, we will vaccinate approximately 2,900 healthcare providers that are on the state tiers for priority,” Dr. Amy Young, Chief clinical officer, Dell Medical School, University of Texas Health Austin said.

“Part of the reason that this is so exciting is I think this is sort of our community and the world’s first step towards combating this virus going forward,” Young said.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

According to the Texas and Human Services Commission, vaccine distribution will be on the following schedule:

Monday:

San Antonio

Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)

Dallas

Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Austin

UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School

Houston

MD Anderson Cancer Center


Tuesday:

Amarillo

Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo

Corpus Christi

Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline

Dallas

Parkland Hospital

Dallas

UT Southwestern

Edinburg

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Edinburg

UTHealth RGV Edinburg

El Paso

University Medical Center El Paso

Fort Worth

Texas Health Resources Medical Support

Galveston

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Houston

Texas Children’s Hospital Main

Houston

LBJ Hospital

Houston

CHI St. Luke’s Health

Houston

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston

Ben Taub General Hospital

Lubbock

Covenant Medical Center

San Angelo

Shannon Pharmacy

Temple

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center

Tyler

UT Health Science Center Tyler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

