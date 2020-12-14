First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at four sites in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine began arriving throughout the U.S. on Monday including in Texas, with health care workers first in line to receive the shots.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine were headed Monday to four sites in Texas: MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Wellness 360 at UT Health San Antonio and UT Health Austin’s Dell Medical School.

“We anticipate that over the next 10 days, we will vaccinate approximately 2,900 healthcare providers that are on the state tiers for priority,” Dr. Amy Young, Chief clinical officer, Dell Medical School, University of Texas Health Austin said.

“Part of the reason that this is so exciting is I think this is sort of our community and the world’s first step towards combating this virus going forward,” Young said.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

According to the Texas and Human Services Commission, vaccine distribution will be on the following schedule:

Monday:





San Antonio



Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)



Dallas



Methodist Dallas Medical Center



Austin



UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School



Houston



MD Anderson Cancer Center







Tuesday:





Amarillo



Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo



Corpus Christi



Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline



Dallas



Parkland Hospital



Dallas



UT Southwestern



Edinburg



Doctors Hospital at Renaissance



Edinburg



UTHealth RGV Edinburg



El Paso



University Medical Center El Paso



Fort Worth



Texas Health Resources Medical Support



Galveston



University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital



Houston



Texas Children’s Hospital Main



Houston



LBJ Hospital



Houston



CHI St. Luke’s Health



Houston



Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center



Houston



Houston Methodist Hospital



Houston



Ben Taub General Hospital



Lubbock



Covenant Medical Center



San Angelo



Shannon Pharmacy



Temple



Baylor Scott and White Medical Center



Tyler



UT Health Science Center Tyler