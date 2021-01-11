The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Former State Representative Steve Carter remains hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Anum Siddiqui

Posted: / Updated:

Former State Representative Steve Carter team is providing an update on Carter’s recent hospitalization due to COVID-19.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Representative Steve Carter team is providing an update on Carter’s recent hospitalization due to COVID-19.

“Representative Carter remains hospitalized as he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19. The Carter family greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers they have received. They continue to ask for additional prayers and privacy during this time,” Charlotte Melder, Carter’s team member said.

Gov. Edwards confirmed Carter contracting COVID-19 via Twitter on Jan. 6.

Republican Steve Carter lost in a runoff election for EBR Mayor-President against Mayor Broome last month.

LATEST POST:

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss