Former State Representative Steve Carter remains hospitalized with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Representative Steve Carter team is providing an update on Carter’s recent hospitalization due to COVID-19.

“Representative Carter remains hospitalized as he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19. The Carter family greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers they have received. They continue to ask for additional prayers and privacy during this time,” Charlotte Melder, Carter’s team member said.

Gov. Edwards confirmed Carter contracting COVID-19 via Twitter on Jan. 6.

Republican Steve Carter lost in a runoff election for EBR Mayor-President against Mayor Broome last month.

