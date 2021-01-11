Former State Representative Steve Carter remains hospitalized with COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Representative Steve Carter team is providing an update on Carter’s recent hospitalization due to COVID-19.
“Representative Carter remains hospitalized as he continues to receive treatment for COVID-19. The Carter family greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers they have received. They continue to ask for additional prayers and privacy during this time,” Charlotte Melder, Carter’s team member said.
Gov. Edwards confirmed Carter contracting COVID-19 via Twitter on Jan. 6.
Republican Steve Carter lost in a runoff election for EBR Mayor-President against Mayor Broome last month.
LATEST POST:
- Cleco crews working to restore power to more than 3,600 customers in NWLA due to winter weather
- ‘Kill on site’ Lafayette police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations
- Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
- One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
- Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.