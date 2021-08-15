Track COVID-19
Fort Worth parents hold ‘mock funeral procession and memorial’ to protest mask ban in schools

Coronavirus
FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) – Some Fort Worth parents are calling on the Fort Worth Independent School District’s board of trustees to step in and reinstate a mask mandate after a judge blocked the district from enforcing masks at the request of other parents who are opposed to mandatory masks.

Forth Worth ISD was one of five school districts that decided to require masks for students and staff; the others were Dallas ISD, Austin ISD; Northeast ISD and Houston ISD.

Organizers said they wanted to send a strong message: the district can choose masks now or memorials later.

The U.S. Department of Education was not happy about the judge’s decision either and on Saturday, U. S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Abbot and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner, explaining that the continued ban on face masks for students and staff may prevent districts from protecting their communities.

No Mask No School protest
(Photo courtesy NBC News)

Alexander Montalvo, who has children in the district’s schools called the no mask policy in schools dangerous. He said, “the riskiest thing we can do as a district is to have kids go into classrooms without masks on and contribute to the spread of the COVID delta variant.”

He explained that the messaging around the “no mask no school” is to illustrate that some parents are committed to not have their children in school if there is no mask mandate.

“With the spread of the delta variant, parents and education advocates and people who work within the district are very concerned about the spread of COVID once school opens without a mask mandate,” Montalvo said.

