Free ‘pop-up’ drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Free COVID-19 testing, will be available in Texarkana, Ark. on Thursday.

Sponsored by Healthy Connections, the testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Four States Fairgrounds, 3700 E. 50th St., Texarkana, Ark.

The ‘pop up’ tour also will be available in Benton from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at River Center, 1800 Citizens Drive, Benton, and from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 S. East St., Benton





At the pop-up testing sites, patients don’t get out of their vehicles. The new “simple” Covid-19 test is much easier to receive and less painful than other tests previously given.

No insurance information is collected and patients are through the testing area and on their way in just a few minutes. Results from these tests are being received on average in five to seven days.



Covid-19 testing is also being done at every Healthy Connections clinic. Copays are being waived for Covid-19 testing done in the clinic. Call 888-710-8220 to schedule appointments. The complete schedule and all testing information can be found at www.GetTestedFree.com.



Healthy Connections clinics are open, safe, healthy, and here for the communities they serve.

The Healthy Connections community health network is a federally-qualified health center (FQHC). Healthy Connections and Evolve Behavioral Health both accept Medicaid, ARKids 1st, Medicare, and most private health insurance. There is also a sliding-fee scale for patients without health insurance who qualify. Medicaid patients may be required to switch their primary care provider to Healthy Connections before they can be seen. Learn more about Healthy Connections at www.healthy-connections.org.

