Gov. Edwards releases new COVID-19 PSA featuring musician Jon Batiste

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards released a new COVID-19 PSA Thursday featuring Louisiana musician Jon Batiste, who serves as the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, encouraging everyone to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It is going to take every Louisianan to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards.

“That’s why I’m grateful to Jon for doing his part and encouraging everyone to do theirs to help Louisiana slow the spread. Wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do to slow the spread. The virus is alive and well throughout Louisiana and our behavior will make all the difference. Let’s work together to slow the spread.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.