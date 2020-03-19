Gov. Edwards says all Louisiana Parishes eligible for COVID-19 business aid

Among other announcements, Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, banned gatherings of 50 or more in another dramatic step to limit the spread of the Coronavirus during a press conference at GOHSEP Monday March 16, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Keeping their distance but on hand to answer questions are, Dr. Alex Billioux, asst. state public health officer, left, and Dr. Catherine O’Neal, with Our Lady of the Lake hospital, right. Landon Walker, second from left, signs for the event. He also announced the legislative session is suspended until March 31st. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

All Louisiana parishes will have access to federal Small Business Administration disaster aid in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

“COVID-19 is a unique crisis affecting all walks of life, and that means Louisiana’s small business community will continue to be heavily impacted by disruptions to their operations,” Gov. Edwards said.

Edwards says, all 440,000 small business are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans through the SBA.

“Our hope is that these SBA disaster loans will be an important part of sustaining their businesses and providing support to their employees who make up over half of Louisiana’s private-sector workforce,” said Edwards.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, up to $2 million in capital can be applied for to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.

Visit SBA.gov/Disaster to apply.