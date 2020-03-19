Gov. Edwards says all Louisiana Parishes eligible for COVID-19 business aid

All Louisiana parishes will have access to federal Small Business Administration disaster aid in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.
“COVID-19 is a unique crisis affecting all walks of life, and that means Louisiana’s small business community will continue to be heavily impacted by disruptions to their operations,” Gov. Edwards said.
Edwards says, all 440,000 small business are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans through the SBA.
“Our hope is that these SBA disaster loans will be an important part of sustaining their businesses and providing support to their employees who make up over half of Louisiana’s private-sector workforce,” said Edwards.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, up to $2 million in capital can be applied for to pay for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.
Visit SBA.gov/Disaster to apply.