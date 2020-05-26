Grambling announces plans to begin re-opening campus for employees in June

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University today announced plans to gradually resume on-campus work for employees beginning June 8. Details of the multi-phased reopening approach and safety protocols will be made available next week.

“Taking this gradual approach to bring teams back to campus for work will help us ensure that every single team member becomes familiar with new campus-wide safety procedures, Grambling President Rick Gallot said.

“As these safety protocols become normalized on campus, we hope theneed for them will subside as we near the fall semester and welcome back our students.” The University has plans to implement practices that include mandatory temperature scans at pre-determined medical checkpoints, as well as the use of face masks, hand sanitizing stations and limited building entry points across campus.

