Grambling offers officially-licensed personal protection masks

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling students, alumni and fans can now show their allegiance to Grambling State University with their own personal protection masks, according to Marc Newman, Grambling’s vice president for university advancement.

Created in response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urging all Louisianans to wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, the-officially licensed personal protection masks are now available for purchase online.

“Since the outbreak, we have received numerous requests from alumni and supporters for official Grambling State protective gear,” Newman said. “We are thrilled to offer a way for donors to support our students while protecting themselves during this challenging time.”

Proceeds from mask sales go to the Distance Learning Technology Program, which assists students in obtaining technology resources they need to continue their studies.

“When our supporters purchase this officially licensed Grambling State gear, not only do they align with our position in the fight against the spread of coronavirus, they also protect our trademark rights and generate revenue to support our students’ needs,” Newman said.

Developed by Grambling, La. Merchant, Reali-tees, the masks are available in two distinct designs and are priced at $18, which includes shipping. They may be ordered online HERE.



