Grambling’s summer session will be exclusively online; campus housing closed

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday, Grambling State University announced that Summer Session I classes will be offered exclusively online with registration beginning Wednesday, April 15.

“As COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff we must continue to adjust our programming,” said Grambling President Rick Gallot.

“So far, social distancing has helped us flatten the curve in the Grambling State community, so we will continue it through summer,” Gallot said.

As part of the University’s ongoing coronavirus prevention and response efforts, the shift to online courses for Summer Session I includes the closure of campus housing and an increased course offering to help keep students on track for their anticipated degree completion dates.

For more information about Grambling State’s response and prevention efforts during the outbreak of COVID-19, visit gram.edu/coronavirus.

