Halloween safety for kids during this global pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Halloween during COVID-19 doesn’t mean kids can’t have fun, however, what it does mean is that everyone needs to follow certain protocols to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

“It’s not completely gone. We still have people at risk, so we do want people to still be smart and take precautions,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Public Health Director.

Whyte says it’s imperative for children to hang out with small groups they are familiar with and adding social distancing is key.

“If the kids are still sitting on the floor playing a game, perhaps make sure they have a good space between them,” Whyte said.

Another option is doing things where maybe it’s an individual activity, “instead of sharing things,” she said.

Also, if residents choose to participate in trick-or-treating—which was approved by the Centers for Disease Control in September— it’s important to minimize exposure with as few hands as possible while giving out candy.

“I would recommend if I’m going to give my candy out that I put it in the bag for you,” Whyte said. “That way one person has touched the candy and moms; you open it for the kids. Make sure their hands are nice and clean and you should be OK.”

While the CDC approves trick-or-treating, it is not recommended to go to crowded Halloween parties indoors.