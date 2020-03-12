Harrison Co. preps for coronavirus threat

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County commissioners called an emergency public meeting Wednesday morning to discuss preparations and plans for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

This coming after a confirmed case of the virus was found only a 48 minute drive away in Gregg County.

“So most of it is what you’ve heard before. Washing your hands frequently. Using hand sanitizer. Not shaking your hands. A fist bump or elbow bump is much better at reducing the transmission of a virus,” said Harrison County Judge, Chad Sims.

He says the confirmed case in Gregg County hits pretty close to home. He also says the commission planned the meeting not to alarm county residents, but to arm them with vital information.

“We have isolated rooms in the local hospitals in case of an outbreak. Call ahead of time if you think you’re experiencing symptoms or might be sick before going to the hospital so they can be prepared,” said Sims.

There have been 32 U.S. deaths caused by the virus and the CDC says older people, especially those with pre-existing conditions, are more likely to have a fatal outcome.

According to DATA USA, senior citizens account for a lesser percentage of the Marshall, TX population.

