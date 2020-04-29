Chad M. Garland Tax Services
Harrison County Judge reports on COVID-19 status; updates restrictions order

Coronavirus

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS/KSHV) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims today reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Harrison County.

In his Facebook post, Sims said those new cases bring the county’s cumulative total of cases up to 95, with seven deaths.

But five new recoveries were reported, bringing the total recoveries up to 13. Removing those recoveries and the seven deaths from the total leaves Harrison County with 75 active COVID-19 cases.

Today Sims filed an updated emergency order that will lift some of the restrictions and will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order.

The updated order will be posted on Harrison County’s website on Thursday, but  specific details can be found on the Governor’s website: https://gov.texas.gov/…/orga…/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf

Updated testing information from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District is being reported today. Following is that report:

Positive tests: 88
Negative tests: 656
Tests pending: 145
Total: 889

