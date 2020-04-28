Harrison County Judge updates citizens on COVID-19 cases, relaxed rules

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County is reporting five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 88, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. However, two more recovered cases were reported Tuesday in Harrison County.

The information was posted on the Harrison County Judge’s Facebook Page, and referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tuesday announcement that some restrictions will be eased on May 1.

But, the judge cautioned Harrison County residents to be careful, saying though a loosening of restrictions seems like positive news, “it is not a time for us to let our guard down.”

He urged people to continue practicing social distancing, hand washing and wearing wear face masks. “Make every effort to shield our vulnerable residents from the virus,” he wrote.

“Face masks are most effective at preventing you from spreading the virus. If you’re wearing a mask, it tells me that you’re are not only concerned about your health but also you’re concerned about those around you.

“Masks are not comfortable, fashionable or easy to breathe in” he added, “but they do protect those near you. If you’re young and tough and don’t need a mask, wear one just to be respectful of others.”

