HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims warned Tuesday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the county, urging residents to be vigilant, get tested, and seek medical attention if they believe they have contracted the ever-mutating coronavirus.
The judge shared an image of a spreadsheet via Facebook that shows infections, hospitalizations, fatalities, and other COVID-related statistics to emphasize the need for vigilance in the community. The tracking sheet shows average new cases per day have more than doubled over the past four weeks and hospitalizations have tripled.
“Using the data we have, you could generalize that the spread of Covid is has not slowed down in the past week. Hospitalizations have climbed, which indicates that more people are catching it and presenting stronger symptoms. If you aren’t feeling well, get tested immediately. I do not suggest self-administered tests but a doctor’s office, clinic, or pharmacy-administered test. If your symptoms seem to worsen, seek medical help immediately. In my opinion, doctors are having good success treating Covid early, so don’t wait.”Harrison County Judge