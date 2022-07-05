HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County Judge Chad Sims warned Tuesday that COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the county, urging residents to be vigilant, get tested, and seek medical attention if they believe they have contracted the ever-mutating coronavirus.

The judge shared an image of a spreadsheet via Facebook that shows infections, hospitalizations, fatalities, and other COVID-related statistics to emphasize the need for vigilance in the community. The tracking sheet shows average new cases per day have more than doubled over the past four weeks and hospitalizations have tripled.