Harrison County reports one new COVID-19 case, two additional deaths

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – Today, Harrison County Texas Judge Chad Sims reported one additional COVID-19 case bringing the total cases to 60. In addition, two deaths were reported, bringing the total to six in the county.  

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported a total of 634 tested, with 59 positive, 65 pending and 510 negatives.

The Marshall – Harrison County Health District says its reports to the public is the best determination they can make from the data available, but says the information is difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.

