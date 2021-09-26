Haughton woman speaks on long COVID symptoms: ‘Hopefully, it’s not a forever thing’

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s one thing to have COVID-19 and recover from it, but it’s an entirely different ball game to recover from the virus and still deal with the symptoms for weeks or even months after.

It’s called Long COVID and a Haughton woman said she still doesn’t have her sense of smell back after contracting COVID-19 on Labor Day of last year.

Tiffany Shatto said, “It was really sad to me; it was like I couldn’t fully enjoy my life. I couldn’t enjoy the experiences that I was having because I couldn’t smell. I couldn’t associate smell with pleasant feelings or pleasant memories.”

Dr. John Vanchiere, director of Testing and Vaccines at LSU Health Shreveport said symptoms resolve over time for most people. But not everyone.

For some people, he said, symptoms are permanent. “Folks now who are a year out from their COVID infections of last summer and fall, some of them still haven’t recovered from their sense of smell,” Vanchiere said.

A mother of two children, Shatto said when she noticed her COVID-symptoms were still lingering, she felt depressed and isolated from the world and was put on antidepressants.

“Hopefully, it’s not a forever thing,” she said, adding that, at this point, she’s kind of mentally prepared if it is.

Last week, Shatto said her doctor didn’t deliver good news about her symptoms. “He was like this is probably something that you suffer with forever.”

As of now, Vanchiere said there aren’t any specific treatments for long COVID syndrome, but added, “As we study it more, and understand why it occurs, and how it occurs, we hope there will be treatments available.”

Shatto said she got vaccinated in May in the hope that her COVID-symptoms would go away. They didn’t.

She said not smelling can be scary and recalled an incident in which popcorn was burning in her microwave, but she couldn’t smell it. She wonders if she would smell it if her house caught on fire.

“Am I going to be able to protect my kids?” she asked, adding that the thought of not being able to protect them saddens her, but she’s trying to prepare for it.

Vanchiere says some long COVID haulers have said after they received the vaccination they got better but added that it’s still an area of uncertainty.