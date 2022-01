SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing shut down at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, The Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport was to close at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds site for COVID testing and vaccination due to high winds.

The site will reopen on Monday at 10 am.