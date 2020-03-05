Houston-area man had ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus test

ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have announced the first positive test result for the new coronavirus found in Texas outside of persons repatriated from abroad under quarantine.

This time, the Texas Department of State Health Services says the patient is a 70-year-old man, a resident of a Houston suburb in Fort Bend County, who had just returned from travel abroad.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the department says the test was performed at a public health lab in Houston and the “presumptive positive” results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

“Over the past month, the state of Texas has been preparing for this moment, and we are confident in the steps we have taken to safeguard our communities against the coronavirus,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “We anticipated this situation, we have protocols in place, and our state agencies and personnel are trained and ready to respond. The state of Texas remains in contact with our federal and local partners, and we will continue to work together to ensure Texas communities have the resources they need to respond to any additional cases of the coronavirus. Our top priority is public health and safety, and I urge all Texans to follow the preventative guidelines provided by the Department of State Health Services.”

Human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.