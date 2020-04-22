How to keep your community clean during COVID-19 pandemic

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new campaign has been launched that shows Louisiana families how to keep their communities beautiful and clean while practicing social distancing.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful has kicked off the “Love the Boot at Home” campaign which focuses on eco-friendly activities people can do while sheltering in place.

KLB created 21 activities to help everyone feel connected to one another, their community, and their environment during this challenging time.

It takes 21 days to make or break a habit, so KLB has asked everyone to incorporate eco-friendly habits in their homes and lives while social distancing with the hope that when everything is over they will continue to care for the environment in ways that reduce litter and waste, and beautify outdoor spaces:

Pick up litter on your daily walk – wear clothgloves

Plant a tree or vegetable garden – order on-line

Learn to compost

You will find these ideas and more at keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

For parents looking for lessons and activities to do with their children, KLB offers 11 environmental education lessons, hands-on activities and worksheets to teach children about important environmental issues that face Louisiana such as litter, pollution, recycling, protecting our waterways and citizenship.

Residents across the state are asked to show love for their community by cleaning and beautifying their personal spaces at home and to post videos or photos at #LovetheBoot.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful Executive Director Susan Russell said, “The human and economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be overstated. In the face ofsuch devastation, it’s difficult to think of anything else. But we compound tragedies when we failto learn important lessons, or when we miss opportunities for growth and the cultivation of goodhabits. One way to effect positive change during this trying time is to take personal responsibilityfor those things we can control. And one of the areas within our control is the impact we have onour environment. As we practice social distancing or stay home with our families, we have aperfect opportunity to develop habits that create a cleaner, healthier environment. KeepLouisiana Beautiful is here to help you do just that.”

Please join Keep Louisiana Beautiful for Love the Boot at Home. To view the full list of activities or get more information on litter, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.