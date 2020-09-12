“I ain’t hurtin’ nowhere” – 100-year-old survives COVID-19

RAEFORD, N.C. (WRAL/NBC News) – Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and nursing homes have been hot spots where many elderly patients have died throughout the pandemic.

Lena May Shaw, who’s lived through a lot in her century of life, says she wasn’t about to let COVID-19 have the last word when she fell ill.

“They said I had that virus,” she said recently from the yard of her Raeford, North Carolina home. “Yep, I ain’t hurtin’ nowhere!”

Given she was just in the hospital for more than four days with COVID-19, that’s an amazing feat.

Did having the virus scare her, though?

“It didn’t scare me nowhere. God was with me. Nothing but God. I ain’t been sick nowhere,” she said.

Still, having turned 100 years old in February, Shaw is very much in that high-risk age group.

A couple of weeks back, her great niece, Cori Walker, noticed that Shaw sounded weaker than she normally did.

“She wasn’t as loud and boisterous like she normally is,” said Walker. For a woman as feisty as Shaw, that was unusual.

