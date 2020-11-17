Igloos offer outdoor dining options

(WRAL/NBC News) With cold winter weather on its way, one Durham, North Carolina business has gotten creative to keep customers coming.

Unscripted Hotel has redone its rooftop in order to allow small, socially distanced outings. Small groups can gather inside an ‘igloo’ to stay safe.

“Having this piece, having the igloos, has really kind of helped keep us more afloat,” says general manager Matthew Whiteheart.

The business took a hit during the pandemic but, like most, has learned how to pivot with creativity.

“That’s the fun thing about hospitality, it’s always changing and you’re finding the next thing that you can do to make people still come out,” Whiteheart says.

The six igloos spread out on the patio are meant to isolate guests from other groups while also keeping them warm. They can fit up to 10 people safely and have windows for air ventilation.

“We allow 30 minutes in between each igloo transition. We sanitize them. We have electrostatic sprayers. We’re wearing masks. All those types of things we have taken to heart to make sure we’re doing this right,” Whiteheart adds.

