In love. In person. Twins meet Louisiana great-grandmother for the first time since the pandemic

Surprise brings family together for first time in a year and a half

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Heritage Manor in Mandeville, Louisiana is her home.

She’s 87-year-old Geraldine Cambre.

Around Heritage Manor, they call her Gerry, but her kids call her Maw Maw Gerry.

Cambre is the mother of nine kids, the grandmother of 17, great grandmother of 18 and great great grandmother of four children.

Like all families, the pandemic separated them, pulled them apart.

When Cambre finally meet Julian and Adrian, her new twin great-grandsons, it was through a window in the middle of the pandemic.

But over the holidays, that all changed. Cambre, who had two sets of twins herself, got to meet Julian and Adrian – the first set of twins in the family in 55 years.