The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

Louisiana has the third-highest per-capita rate of confirmed infection, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a prime-time broadcast Monday night about Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus. He’s warned the outbreak is spreading so rapidly that Louisiana is on a trajectory similar to Italy’s, with health care facilities at risk of being overwhelmed within the next week.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss