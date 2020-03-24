Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

This interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

Louisiana has the third-highest per-capita rate of confirmed infection, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a prime-time broadcast Monday night about Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus. He’s warned the outbreak is spreading so rapidly that Louisiana is on a trajectory similar to Italy’s, with health care facilities at risk of being overwhelmed within the next week.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.