INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking global coronavirus cases

The Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering developed this interactive map in response to this ongoing public health emergency, hosted by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA, to visualize and track reported cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in real-time.

According to its developers, the dashboard, first shared publicly on Jan 22, illustrates the location and number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries for all affected countries. It was developed to provide researchers, public health authorities, and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds.

The developers say all data collected and displayed are made freely available, initially through Google Sheets and now through a GitHub repository, along with the feature layers of the dashboard, which are now included in the Esri Living Atlas.

