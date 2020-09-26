Is It COVID or the flu?

(WDIV/ NBC NEWS) – Fall is here. But for allergy suffers it cough and runny nose season.

This year, symptoms like coughing and runny nose are getting people a few sideways glances in public because they are similar to symptoms of coronavirus.

Health experts recommend everyone should make it a priority to get a Flu shot by the end of October, as well as reconsider a new location to get your vaccine.

