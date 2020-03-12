Jail visitation halted, sanitization underway in DeSoto Parish in response to COVID-19 threat

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeSoto Parish, but authorities there are taking precautions as the threat of the virus spreading looms in Northwest Louisiana.

After a conference call Thursday morning with other community and law enforcement agencies on how best to prepare for and protect residents from the arrival of COVID-19, Sheriff Jayson Richardson announced the temporary suspension of face-to-face visitation at the parish jail, among other measures.

The sheriff says the conference call was the first of regularly held calls as the agencies monitor conditions in the surrounding areas. Richardson was joined on the call by the DeSoto Parish School Board, DeSoto Nursing Homes, DeSoto Regional Health, Mansfield Police Department, DeSoto Parish Police Jury, DeSoto EMS, DeSoto 911, Dr. Pat McGauly and more.

“While the COVID-19 is a dangerous virus, we want to remind the public that the greatest risk is currently to citizens who are of advanced age and/or have pre-existing conditions that may have resulted in weakened immune systems,” Richardson said.

During the call, they discussed precautions already in place and shared ideas. Additionally, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office shared their own precautionary measures currently in place to ensure public safety:

Effective immediately, all face-to-face jail visitation has been temporarily halted. Accommodations are in place for visitors to chat with our inmates via kiosk and/or video. Clergy visitation has also been canceled for inmates until further notice. Starting Monday, March 16, all tax payments and other forms of business with the sheriff’s office will now be directed to one of two windows just inside our lobby. We are aiming to limit close proximity interactions as much as possible to prevent the spreading of germs to and from the public. Our facilities are actively being cleaned and sanitized. On Monday, sanitizer will be readily available in our lobby for anyone entering our facility. Our Wednesday Sheriff Sales will now take place in our front lobby, and all business will be conducted at the window. Sheriff’s Office employees have been advised to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of sickness at all. All staff and patrol deputies have been briefed on precautions currently installed and those we are planning to take moving forward.

