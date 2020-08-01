The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Judges refuse restraining order against Louisiana bar restrictions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The bar owners filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edward’s July 13 order to prohibit bars from allowing customers to drink on site, after a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana federal judges have refused to immediately stop enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus order prohibiting bars from letting customers drink onsite.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette on Friday denied the temporary restraining order requested by 11 Acadiana area bar owners who filed a lawsuit challenging Edwards’ decision limiting bars to takeout and delivery.

U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman in New Orleans rejected a similar restraining order sought by 22 southeast Louisiana bar owners who filed the same lawsuit in their regional federal court. Feldman set an Aug. 14 hearing to consider further arguments in the New Orleans case.

Summerhays set an Aug. 17 Lafayette hearing.

