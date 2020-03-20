KTAL NBC 6 to air statewide COVID-19 broadcast with Louisiana Governor on Monday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 will air a special statewide broadcast with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday evening regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus discussion will air live on KTAL NBC 6 from 7 to 8 p.m. You’ll also be able to watch a live stream on ArkLaTexHomepage.com or on the ArkLaTexHomepage app.

Louisiana currently has 479 cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak. Caddo Parish has 13 cases, Bossier Parish has 4 cases and Webster Parish has 1 case.

Governor Edwards will be joined by doctors and other experts to talk about medical access, the economic impact and job, the impact on your children’s education, and more.

Louisiana residents can also take part by submitting your questions ahead of time. You can submit your questions by clicking here.

Questions will be accepted until Sunday, March 22.

