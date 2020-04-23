LA Tech announces a few graduation changes

(Press Release) – If you follow Louisiana Tech on social media, you learned yesterday that Tech is planning on holding a special commencement ceremony for our Spring graduates on Aug. 15.

Louisiana Tech says they hope this Saturday event will give everyone enough time to make arrangements so they can attend.

They say you don’t have to attend the ceremony to walk though they hope everyone will be able to come back later. Commencement is a special event for many members of the Tech Family, but it’s not a requirement.

Tech says they will provide more info on the specific date as it gets closer.

According to Tech, they will be following the health and safety guidelines that are in place at that time, and that may impact the number of ceremonies that available on that date.

Spring graduates will receive their degrees on May 23, and Tech will mail out diplomas the following week.

You can also request your final transcripts at that point.

LA Tech says they do hope to see as many graduates as possible attend the Aug. 15 ceremony.

If you didn’t see the video, check it out on YouTube.