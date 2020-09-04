Labor Day travel & COVID-19

(NBC NEWS) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and many Americans are planning to squeeze in one last vacation over the long weekend.

Most will be driving to their destinations.

“People are taking to their cars because it provides comfort…it’s your own vehicle and you can control your stops and flexibility on your route,” says AAA’s Jeanette Casselano.

In an effort to stay as safe as possible regarding COVID-19, it’s a good idea to take extra food with you to limit trips to stores and restaurants, and be sure to pack face masks, cleaning supplies and gloves.

AAA has a new COVID-19 travel restrictions map on its website that give information about local COVID-19 safety mandates and closures to you plan ahead.

If you’re staying at a hotel, be aware that amenities like the pool, gym, and breakfast buffet could be closed to guests. You may also want to wipe down your room after checking in.

Finally, get a wake-up call.

“Many national parks state parks local attractions have limits on the number of guests that they’re taking so you want to get up early get in early,” says travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

